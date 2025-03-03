2 276 3
Explosions occurred in Odesa – mayor
On the evening of March 3, explosions occurred in Odesa.
This was reported by the mayor of the city Hennadii Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.
"Explosions were heard in the city," he wrote.
Earlier, he wrote that Odesa region is under threat of attack UAVs.
