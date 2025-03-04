Enemy advances near Burlatske in Donetsk region and Lebedevka in Kursk region - DeepState. MAP

The enemy is making advances in Donetsk and Kursk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced near Burlatske (Donetsk region) and Lebedevka (Kursk region). The line of contact in Pishchane (Donetsk region) has been clarified. Fighting is ongoing south of Kamyshivka (Kursk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy advances near Burlatske, Pryvilne and in Kursk region - DeepState. MAP







