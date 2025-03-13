The Russian Defense Ministry announced the capture of three settlements in the Kursk region, including Sudzha.

This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the North Group of Forces took control of the settlements of Milovy, Podil, and Sudzha during offensive operations.

However, there is currently no official confirmation or denial of this information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Additional information on the situation in the region is expected.

