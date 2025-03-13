Russians wound eight civilians, including child, in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk

Today, on 13 March, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, injuring eight people, including a child.

This was reported by the Information Policy Department of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the armed forces of the aggressor state struck again at Kostiantynivka using Smerch MLRS.

A private building was hit, where a 46-year-old resident and his wife of 49 years were wounded in one of the households. They sustained mine-blast injuries, contusions and abrasions to their hands.

In addition, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, hitting civilian homes. A 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were injured as a result of the destruction of their house. Their 15-year-old son was also injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusions.

Later, the enemy attacked the frontline town again. As a result, three more civilians were hospitalised. These are a 50-year-old woman and men aged 46 and 51 who were in a commercial establishment at the time of the shelling. The civilians sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the arm, shoulder and neck.

All the victims received medical assistance.

It is noted that the type of weapon used by the enemy is being established.

Residential buildings and a shop were damaged in the settlements.