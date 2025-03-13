Mandatory evacuation introduced in 8 settlements of Sumy region

The Defense Council of the Sumy region has introduced mandatory evacuation of the population from 8 settlements of Yunakivka and Myropillia communities of Sumy district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The head of the administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, said that according to the military, the situation on the border is tense but controlled. Russian army units have not crossed the border and have not captured any settlements in Sumy region.

"Due to the aggravation of the operational situation in the region, constant shelling by the Russian army and in order to save the lives of the civilian population of the region, today at a meeting of the Regional Defense Council, upon the proposal of the military leadership, it was decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation of the population from 8 settlements of Yunakivka and Myropillia territorial communities of Sumy district. In the near future, it will be necessary to evacuate 543 people, including children," the statement said.

