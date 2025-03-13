Putin’s peace statement is promising but incomplete – Trump (updated)

US President Donald Trump has called Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire promising.

According to Censor.NET, Clash Reports writes about it.

"Putin made a very promising statement, but it was not complete," Trump said.

He added that many details of the deal have already been discussed.

"We will see if Russia agrees, and if not, it will be a very disappointing moment. "I would like to see a ceasefire from Russia. We hope that Russia will do the right thing. I'm ready to talk to Putin," Trump said.

In addition, he said that territorial issues were discussed with Ukraine, in particular "who will get Zaporizhzhya NPP in case of the end of the war".

