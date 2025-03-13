Putin and Lukashenko sign agreement on security guarantees in "Union State"

Following a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, March 13, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko signed an agreement "on security guarantees in the Union State."

This is reported by the state Belarusian agency BelTA, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the agreement "has already entered into force" today, March 13.

"The parties will continue to increase joint efforts to effectively respond to current challenges and threats in order to strengthen the security of Belarus and Russia within the common defense space of the Union State," the statement said.

The treaty enshrines mutual guarantees to take "necessary measures" in the event of encroachments on the security of Belarus and Russia, as well as the "Union State" as a whole.

In addition, the document stipulates that Belarusian and Russian citizens permanently residing in the territory of another state will be able to participate in local "elections" - to elect and be elected to local governments.

