Ceasefire should be first step towards just and lasting peace in Ukraine – Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

By concluding an agreement with the United States, Ukraine has demonstrated its desire to end the war as soon as possible, and the truce should be the first step toward lasting peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said this while commenting on the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia.

"The ceasefire should be the first step towards a just and lasting peace. By concluding this agreement with the United States, Ukraine has once again demonstrated its desire to end the war as soon as possible and its commitment to a constructive partnership in pursuit of lasting peace," Joly said.

The Canadian foreign minister called on Russia to agree to the proposed ceasefire and "agree to a lasting peace in which Europe and Ukraine's global partners must play an important role." "Canada is ready to do its part," the minister emphasized.

She added that Canada "will continue to support Ukraine and help end the illegal invasion, deter future aggression, and build a future in which Ukraine is safe, stable, and free."

On March 11, the delegations of the United States and Ukraine met in Jeddah.

The Ukrainian and US teams issued a joint statement following the meeting in Saudi Arabia: The United States is resuming military assistance, and the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire will be discussed with Russia.