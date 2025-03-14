Trump administration is seeking to unblock executive order to abolish birthright citizenship through Supreme Court.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to lift the injunctions blocking the presidential decree abolishing the right to birthright citizenship.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to FoxNews.

It is noted that earlier courts in three states blocked the initiative, recognising it as unconstitutional.

The decree, signed by Trump on his first day in office, stipulates that the right to US citizenship should not apply to children born in the country by illegal immigrant parents or persons staying in the US on temporary visas.

However, the courts in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., have declared this initiative unconstitutional and blocked it, citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. It guarantees that all persons born or naturalised in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens of the United States and the state in which they reside.

In her submission to the court, Acting US Attorney General Sarah Harris stated that the courts had gone too far and asked the Supreme Court justices to limit the scope of the decisions to only those directly affected by the relevant courts.

These cases raise important constitutional questions with major ramifications for securing the border," Harris said in her submission.

