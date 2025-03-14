Unknown person shot and killed activist Hanul in Odesa. PHOTO

In the Primorsky district of Odesa, an unknown person killed activist Demian Hanul by shooting him.

This was reported by the police of the Odesa region, Censor.NET reports.

"The special line 102 received a report that an unknown man had shot a passer-by in the Primorskyi district of the city around 10:30 a.m. today.

The shooter fled the scene. The victim died. All the circumstances of the crime are currently being established by the investigative team of the territorial police unit and forensic experts. Measures are being taken to detain the shooter. More details to follow," the statement said.

According to a number of media outlets, activist, volunteer, blogger, head of the NGO 'Street Front' and participant of the Revolution of Dignity Demian Hanul was killed.

During an hour of questions to the government, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said: "Regarding the murder of citizen Hanul in the city of Odesa. The central office of the National Police has formed an investigative team of the best officers, and it has already gone to Odesa. A regiment of the National Police has also been sent to Odesa... I am taking personal control of the investigation and solving this crime."

