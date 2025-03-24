Trump is angry over missile and drone attacks by Russia and Ukraine - The Telegraph

US President Donald Trump continues to pin his hopes on his plans to end the Russian-Ukrainian war by Easter. However, despite the agreement on a partial ceasefire, rocket attacks and drone attacks continue. This, in turn, makes Trump angry.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph reports this with reference to an unnamed person close to the Trump administration.

"Sources close to Mr Trump indicated on Sunday night that he was willing to wait for the right deal, but some said he was growing angry at the continued missile and drone attacks, which have been taking place despite promises from both sides of a mini truce," the publication writes.

The White House also believes that Trump "will get frustrated" if both Russia and Ukraine continue to shell each other's infrastructure.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that there are many more nuances to discuss. According to him, the parties involved in the negotiations are only at the beginning of the path, and "difficult negotiations" are ahead.

"We are only at the beginning of this path," he said.

"Ми лише на початку цього шляху", - повідомив він.

As a reminder, US Presidential Advisor Mike Waltz spoke about the next step that could take place after the naval ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and the truce in strikes on energy infrastructure.