Donald Trump has made it clear that the United States may expand arms supplies to Ukraine in exchange for access to its natural resources.

As noted, however, much of the most valuable deposits of rare earth metals and other strategic resources are located in areas occupied by Russia or near the front line.

"As a result, access to Ukraine's valuable natural resources will depend, at least in part, on the battle for eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces are making slow but steady progress," the WSJ notes.

Experts doubt the prospects of this approach. Wolf-Christian Paes, an analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, notes that without a lasting peace, development of the fields is unlikely.

In addition, George Ingall, an analyst at Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, adds that rare earths mining is expensive, and the known Ukrainian deposits are much smaller than the US ones.

