Russia will try to increase its influence on southern European countries, - Polish Vice Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Russia will try to exert more influence on the countries of southern Europe. We are talking, in particular, about Greece and Italy.

According to him, the war in Ukraine did not make such an impression on Europe as the change in the geopolitical situation (Trump's victory in the US elections - Ed.), after which the EU actively took up its defense capabilities.

Kosiniak-Kamysh believes that Europe should continue to adhere to its "strategic compass" and take various actions, primarily related to helping Ukraine.

The Vice Prime Minister said that Russia, in line with its neo-imperial strategy, will never deviate from its chosen path.

"Russia may change the words of its anthem, but it has never changed the music. It is always directed against the other person and their freedom," he said.

The Polish Deputy Prime Minister also believes that despite its plans, Russia will never return to Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltic States.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities.

In this context, the official emphasized the need to increase military spending and protect critical infrastructure, particularly in the Baltic Sea, for example, from ships of Putin's "shadow fleet" that carry out sabotage by interrupting submarine cables. He believes that EU countries should change their domestic legislation to allow for a quick response to the kind of incidents that have recently occurred in the Baltic Sea.