Ruscists launched missile attack on centre of Sumy: high-rise buildings and school are damaged. VIDEO
On the afternoon of 24 March 2025, a massive explosion occurred in Sumy. Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city centre.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a high-rise building. Other high-rise buildings and a school were also damaged.
According to Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the children were in a protective structure and were not injured.
