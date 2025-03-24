Check of combat readiness of the Armed Forces has begun in Belarus, - Media

On March 24, on the instructions of Alexander Lukashenko, the State Secretariat of the Security Council began checking the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the personnel of one of the military units will have to prepare equipment and weapons for training and combat missions, including loading material and moving to one of the Armed Forces training grounds.

Read more: After war, Ukraine will retain maximum number of Armed Forces, it is guarantee of security, - Zelenskyy

"In the future, the units involved in the inspection will have to carry out engineering equipment, camouflage, security and defense measures in the designated area, as well as perform control firing from regular weapons," the statement said.

The publication notes that in order to create a situation close to a combat situation, taking into account the experience of modern military conflicts, it is planned to use both strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as aviation.

The Ministry of Defense added that the inspection will be comprehensive, involving various forces and means, and that a thorough analysis will be conducted after the inspection, the results of which will be taken into account during the training of the Armed Forces.