Russian troops resume activity near Pokrovsk after pause - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops have resumed attempts to improve their tactical position near Pokrovsk.

Major Viktor Trehubov, the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As for the prospects in the Pokrovsk direction: the Russians have been very exhausted for two months. They took a break for the first 10 days of March. During this pause, the number of combat engagements in this area dropped very sharply, but then it went up again. This means that the Russians have simply recovered and are now resuming their attempts to somehow improve their tactical position near the city of Pokrovsk. At the same time, the intensity has not reached the levels it was in February, simply because there are fewer Russians physically. There are fewer of them, and they have less equipment. The guys who are fighting in those areas - Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - say that there are fewer Russians there," said Trehubov.

At the same time, he added that Russian troops cannot leave this area, as it is still part of their strategic plans to control this part of Donetsk region.

Watch more: Assault group of 59th Brigade clears enemy position near Uspenivka in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Trehubov noted that in January and February, the enemy suffered heavy losses near Pokrovsk.