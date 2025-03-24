Russian hackers attacked Belgian government websites - media

The Russian hacker group NoName has carried out DDOS attacks on Belgian government websites.

This was reported by the Belgian television company VRT, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that among the sites that have been cyberattacked are MyGov.be, which allows Belgian citizens to access official documents and the website of the Walloon Parliament.

The Cybersecurity Center said that these are DDOS attacks. They target servers by flooding them with requests, which eventually paralyzes their work. However, these attacks do not allow hackers to steal data.

The Cybersecurity Center learned about the hacker attack in the morning and took action - they constantly monitored the situation and warned the target organizations.

It is reported that most of the affected sites are now available again.

