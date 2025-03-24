Sybiha after Russian attack on Sumy: any diplomacy with Russia must be backed by military force and pressure

After Russia's attack on Sumy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that any diplomacy with Russia should be backed by military force, sanctions and pressure.

The diplomat wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Sybiha said that Moscow talks about peace, but it conducts brutal strikes on densely populated residential areas in large Ukrainian cities.

"A few hours ago, dozens of civilians, including many children, were wounded in another horrific Russian bombing of the center of Sumy. Instead of making empty statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities and stop the war against the civilian population," the Foreign Minister said.

The Minister emphasized that any diplomacy with Russia must be backed by military force, sanctions and pressure.

As a reminder, on March 24, 2025, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy. Dozens of people were injured, including children.

