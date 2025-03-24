Russians attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts with drones and artillery: two wounded, houses and cars damaged
During the day on March 24, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, today the enemy twice fired kamikaze drones at the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district.
According to the updated information, two private houses were damaged in the morning attack. One of them and several other cars caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire.
A 36-year-old man was wounded in the afternoon attack. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. A car was also damaged.
An air raid alert is also in effect in the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password