Russians attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts with drones and artillery: two wounded, houses and cars damaged

During the day on March 24, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today the enemy twice fired kamikaze drones at the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district.

According to the updated information, two private houses were damaged in the morning attack. One of them and several other cars caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire.

A 36-year-old man was wounded in the afternoon attack. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. A car was also damaged.

It is reported that the aggressor terrorized Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery. Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community suffered. A 40-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

An air raid alert is also in effect in the region.