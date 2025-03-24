Erdogan: We have mobilized all our diplomatic resources to bring peace to Ukraine as close as possible

Turkey is attracting all possible diplomatic resources to achieve peace in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have mobilized all our diplomatic resources to ensure that our region gets out of instability as soon as possible," he stressed, commenting on the process of finding a peaceful settlement to Russia's war against Ukraine.

He noted that he hopes that Russia's war against Ukraine, which has entered its fourth year, will end without further destruction.

"We, as Turkey, have positioned ourselves correctly from the first day of the Russian-Ukrainian war. We did not listen to anyone's advice, especially the opposition. We demonstrated a position that gave confidence to both countries. We have emphasized on every platform that there will be no losers in peace," the Turkish president said.

The Turkish President assessed Russia's "partially positive" approach to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire as "a modest but valuable step towards peace."

