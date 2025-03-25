Joint statement of US and Russia following talks in Riyadh will be published on Tuesday morning - CBS
A joint statement by the US and Russia following the talks in Riyadh will be published on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. Kyiv time.
According to Censor.NET, CBS writes about this, citing sources.
Negotiations aimed at reaching a truce in the Black Sea look optimistic, sources say.
The Ukrainian side has been informed of this statement.
As a reminder, the administration of US President Donald Trump positively assessed the results of the talks between the delegations of Washington and Moscow in Saudi Arabia
