Soldiers of 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed Russian self-propelled artillery system, tank, cannon, and UAZs with their crews. VIDEO

The pilots of the 3rd separate assault brigade continue to engage the occupiers' manpower and equipment.

In particular, a camouflaged self-propelled artillery unit was destroyed, a motorised ski-lift was hit directly inside, and one of the tanks was hit while moving. An Ural truck was found and destroyed in the forest area, as well as an enemy cannon that no longer poses a threat to Ukrainian units, Censor.NET reports.

The targets also included numerous supply vehicles, ranging from passenger cars to UAZs. Some of them were destroyed along with their crews.

Read more: Defense Forces on situation in Orikhiv direction: all settlements remain under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces