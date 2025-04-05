Sex toys and cosmetics with explosives: Russian Federation staged parcel bombings in UK, Germany and Poland - Reuters

Russia's intelligence services organized explosions at warehouses in the UK, Germany, and Poland using parcels containing sex toys and cosmetics with explosives. Ukrainians were involved in such sabotage, among other things.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, a source told Reuters about this.

It is noted that this case concerns an incident that occurred last summer, when three parcels exploded at courier warehouses in the UK, Germany and Poland. Another parcel with explosives that did not work was also found in a warehouse in Warsaw.

According to the source, pillows packed in parcels with cosmetics and sex toys contained hidden improvised incendiary devices made from a cocktail of chemicals, including highly reactive magnesium.

Read more: Negotiations on deployment of foreign troops begin in Kyiv - media

The chemicals were reportedly ignited by pre-installed detonators adapted to cheap Chinese electronic gadgets used to track things like lost keys, and the effect was enhanced by tubes of cosmetics that looked like beauty products but actually contained a gel made of flammable compounds, including nitromethane.

"The proceedings in this case relate to criminal activities inspired by the Russian GRU (Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate - Ed.)," the source said.

He noted that the Polish prosecution is based on the testimony of at least five suspected members of the alleged sabotage group, as well as on classified conclusions of the security services.

The investigation also includes at least five suspected members of the alleged sabotage group who carried out the bombings.

The source told the agency that one of them is Ukrainian Vladislav Derkavets. He said during interrogation that he had received instructions in a telegram from a man named Warrior, whom a friend had introduced to him. In the summer of 2024, he traveled to Lithuania, where he packed four parcels, each with a padded insert, as well as several tubes of cosmetics and sex toys. Before packing the parcels, he pressed the delayed detonation buttons.

After that, according to the source, Derkavets handed the packages to another man in a park in Vilnius, who gave him the code word "Mary."

In August 2024, he was reportedly arrested on suspicion of committing terrorist acts on the orders of Russian intelligence. He denies the charges.

Another suspect is 44-year-old Russian Alexander Bezrukavy, whose task was to prepare for an attack on cargo planes flying to North America. To do this, he was supposed to organize the shipment of parcels of sneakers and clothes from Warsaw to Washington and Ottawa. He also denies the charges against him.