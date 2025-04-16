Russia has violated each of ten principles of Helsinki Final Act, it has no place in OSCE - Sybiha

Russia has no place in the OSCE, it has no right to talk about its "legitimate security interests."

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Sybiha reminded that this year the Helsinki Final Act turns 50 years old. This document, which is fundamental to the European security architecture, begins with a statement of ten principles, and Russia has violated all of them.

"A closer look reveals that Russia has violated every single one of them.

Equality, sovereignty, freedom, political independence and territorial integrity of states. Russia violated all of these principles when it attacked Ukraine. The obligation not to threaten or use force against the territorial integrity and political independence of any state. Russia violated this obligation by invading Ukraine. Borders cannot be violated. Destroyed by Russia. The territorial integrity of states must be preserved. Destroyed by Russia. Peaceful settlement of disputes. Instead, Russia has chosen war as its main tool. Non-interference in internal affairs. Ignored by Russia, which seeks to destabilize not only Ukraine but also other countries. Human rights and fundamental freedoms. Grossly violated by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: from arbitrary killings and detentions to the forced displacement of children and systematic executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Equal rights and self-determination of peoples. Russia has violated this principle by attempting to erase the national identity of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars and other national groups. Cooperation in accordance with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter. Russia has replaced this with coercion, intimidation, terror and aggression. Fulfillment of obligations under international law. Needless to say, international law is an empty sound for Russia," Sibiga said.

He emphasized that having violated all ten fundamental principles of the Helsinki Final Act, Russia has no place in the OSCE and has no right to talk about any of its "legitimate security interests."



The Ukrainian minister is convinced that the European security architecture should be updated with the understanding that "Russia poses and will continue to pose a direct and existential threat to the security of Europe."



According to him, these violations also show that the current international system is dysfunctional and unjust. International law should be a law, not a declaration. With effective enforcement mechanisms.

"In this regard, we insist on a broader reform of international humanitarian and criminal law - reform of the enforcement instruments of the Geneva Convention and other measures aimed at improving the effectiveness of the international system," Sybiha added.