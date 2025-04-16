Russia is concentrating largest number of forces near border in Kursk region and in directions of Vovchansk and Lyptsi – Demchenko

The Russian Federation is concentrating the largest number of its forces and assets along two sections of the border — from the Kursk region and in the Kharkiv region, in the directions of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"There are two directions where we can clearly say that the Russian Federation has a certain concentration of forces and assets. The first is in the Kursk region, particularly in the area where the Defense Forces conducted an operation earlier, here they (Russia -ed.) continue to move additional units there. In fact, the small assault groups currently attempting to cross into Ukraine are the same forces and assets the enemy has been maintaining in that area. The second direction is towards Vovchansk and the village of Lyptsi, where the enemy also had and continues to maintain a sufficient number of forces and assets to carry out combat operations on Ukrainian territory," Demchenko said.

