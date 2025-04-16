70 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 4 p.m., 70 combat engagements took place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, enemy artillery fire affected the communities of border settlements, including Prokhody, Dmytrivka, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza, Hrabovske, Petrushivka, Porozok, Malushyne, Brusky, Velykyi Prykil, Myropilske in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region; and Huta-Studenetska in the Chernihiv region. The aggressor conducted air strikes in the areas of Petrushivka, Osoivka, Mala Rybytsia, Myropilske in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, one enemy attack continues near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupants tried to break through our defenses three times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and in the direction of Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three battles are still ongoing.

Five enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction, in the areas of Ivano-Darivka, Vyimka and Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 8 assault actions in the areas of Toretsk and Leonidivka, four battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 20 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka and Serhiivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 17 enemy attacks, with three battles still ongoing. Pokrovsk, Dovha Balka, Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kalynivka and Shevchenske Pershe were hit by air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil 7 times. At the same time, enemy aircraft attacked the areas of Zelene Pole, Komyshuvakha and Verbove.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once near Lobkove. Air strikes were carried out on Lukianivske, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted two offensives, while launching air strikes with guided bombs on Kherson.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region

Since the beginning of the day, 5 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and fired 190 times at the positions of our troops and settlements, including three times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions remained unchanged.