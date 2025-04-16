Zelenskyy: More than 40% of all weapons used by Armed Forces at front are made in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will continue to increase its own weapons production to gain a technological advantage over Russia.

The head of state announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I awarded the employees of our defense industry. More than 40% of all weapons used at the front for the defense of Ukraine are produced in Ukraine," he said.

According to him, the trend remains unchanged: Ukraine will do more and more to guarantee its security - on its own and together with partners.

Read more: Russia constantly disrupts ceasefire with strikes on Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

"I thank all the employees of our defense production facilities for your work.

Ukraine will always need its own strong weapons so that we have our own strong Ukrainian state. Ukraine will always need its own technological superiority so that Russia knows that we will respond to every attack," the President added.

Read more: Zelenskyy to Witkoff: Red lines for Ukraine - to recognise any temporarily occupied territories as Russian