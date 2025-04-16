Stubb after his conversation with Zelenskyy: Finland and Ukraine continue to work towards just and sustainable peace
Finnish President Alexander Stubb had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"We discussed the situation on the ground, including in the coming days. Ukraine has accepted a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Russia, the aggressor, must do the same," the Finnish leader emphasized.
Stubb added that "Finland and Ukraine continue to work towards a just and sustainable peace."
