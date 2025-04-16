2,192 people remain in Pokrovsk, situation is most difficult in city – RMA

Currently, 2,192 people remain under Russian fire in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Currently, 2,192 people remain in the city of Pokrovsk, and 3,726 people in the community. The situation in the city itself is the most difficult, and utilities are working in such difficult conditions now, a general practitioner is in the city and several social workers are caring for the elderly," he said.

Filashkin reminded that just over six months ago, Pokrovsk was home to 46,000 people.

The head of the region added that now people are leaving, and only thanks to the coordinated actions of the authorities, the State Emergency Service, police and volunteers, the evacuation from Pokrovsk continues every day.

