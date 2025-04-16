Enemy has increased number of attacks on border and started using drones more often - SBGS

Russian troops have begun using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drone drops, fibre-optic drones, and FPVs, to attack Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions bordering Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, at a briefing.

"Let me focus on the border with Russia - these are the borders of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions... We see - and this has been the situation since the beginning of this year - that the enemy has increased the number of attacks and started using unmanned aerial vehicles to strike more often. These include drone drops, fibre-optic drones, and FPV drones. If we analyse last year, most of the attacks were carried out with the help of artillery... Nowadays, the majority of attacks are carried out with the help of drones," the spokesman said.

According to him, the enemy is also actively using aviation on the border in Sumy region, launching strikes with drones at both the positions of the Defence Forces and populated areas.

"The Sumy region is also characterised by the fact that the enemy has not stopped using small assault groups recently, trying to enter our territory to gain a foothold and expand the area of active hostilities in Ukraine. But compared to the entire length of the border within Sumy region, which is more than 530 km, this segment is insignificant, in fact, the enemy is concentrating such actions mainly in the direction of Novenke, Basivka and Zhuravka," the spokesman said.

He noted that enemy assault groups are trying to enter almost every day, and the Defence Forces detect and destroy them, as well as enemy equipment.

Demchenko said that two zones of active hostilities were recorded in Kharkiv region - in the direction of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

"The enemy is trying to expand the combat zone in the direction of Vovchansk by attacking the positions of Ukrainian soldiers, including those held by the State Border Guard Service units. However, the enemy is currently unable to achieve its goals," added the spokesman.