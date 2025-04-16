Occupier tried to fight off Ukrainian kamikaze drone with knife. VIDEO

Pilots of the 108th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed unsuccessful attempts by Russian attack aircraft to escape from Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows how the occupier threw a knife at the drone and it exploded.

Another occupier flipped over a car trailer and tried to hide underneath it. The drone struck him right in his hiding spot.

