Education and training: Ministry of Defense joins update of NATO standards

During a meeting of NATO’s Training and Education Interoperability Group, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented the key achievements in the transformation of Ukraine’s military education system and the procedure for conducting its institutional audit. The Ministry also outlined plans to certify professional military education courses to NATO standards by 2026.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

Volodymyr Mirnenko, Director of the Department of Military Education and Science and head of the Ukrainian delegation, noted that participation in such a high-level event is an important step toward integrating and ensuring interoperability between Ukraine’s military education system and those of NATO member states.

"We had the opportunity to join the discussion on improving the NATO ‘Education and Training’ standard, which guides the transformation of our military education system. We also shared our experience in implementation and the specific aspects of ongoing reforms," Mirnenko said.

It is also noted that foreign colleagues provided positive feedback on the draft Policy of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on ensuring the quality of professional military education.

According to Mirnenko, they expressed hope that the Alliance's recommendations and Ukraine's experience in warfare would make the Ukrainian military education system conducive to innovation.

The meeting of the NATO Training and Technology Interoperability Group was held in Halmstad, Sweden.

Representatives of the relevant structural units of the defense ministries of NATO member states and Ukraine discussed the issue of updating NATO standards in the field of education and training, current trends in the development of educational technologies and digitalization, and the launch of new e-courses.