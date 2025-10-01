Oil refinery on fire in Yaroslavl, Russia: authorities say it is not related to UAV attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the morning of 1 October 2025, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.
Local residents report a fire and a column of thick smoke.
Meanwhile, Governor Evraev claims that the fire started on the territory of the Yaroslavl oil refinery, it is not related to the drone attack, and the fire is man-made.
