News Photo UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
Oil refinery on fire in Yaroslavl, Russia: authorities say it is not related to UAV attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 1 October 2025, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

Local residents report a fire and a column of thick smoke.

Read more: Russia has suffered about $100 billion in losses due to Ukraine’s attacks on oil and gas industry facilities, - Sun

Meanwhile, Governor Evraev claims that the fire started on the territory of the Yaroslavl oil refinery, it is not related to the drone attack, and the fire is man-made.

