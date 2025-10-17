178 combat clashes per day: almost half of them in Pokrovsk and Oleksandriia directions, - General Staff

Over the past day, the enemy carried out dozens of attacks and assaults across all fronts. Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled most of the occupiers' offensive actions.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched two missile strikes using 42 rockets and 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 206 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,553 shellings, 118 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,184 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in the Kherson region; and Mykolaiv in the Mykolaiv region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 14 areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, six artillery systems, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.

Hostilities

Two combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 13 air strikes, dropped 29 guided bombs, and carried out 228 shellings, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, 15 combat clashes took place in the South Slobozhanskyi direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and in the direction of Kolodiazne, Bolohivka, and Kutkivka.

Over the past day, there were 13 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction. The defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka and Borova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Derylove, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and in the directions of the settlements of Druzheliubivka and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying forces attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Serebrianka, Yampil, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, and Balahan.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 33 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers.

