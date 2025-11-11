Ukrainian company TAF Industries presents new and upgraded EW systems

Drone Industry

Mil-tech firm TAF Industries showcased new and upgraded EW systems in field conditions — the "Kvazar" and TL Spectrum — along with an analogue video-feed detection tool and a remote-control platform for electronic-warfare systems.

Company specialists demonstrated the systems’ ability to suppress FPV-drone signals across multiple frequencies in two variants, position-based and vehicle-mounted, the firm said.

In particular, the "Kvazar 3M" is an upgraded EW system offered in three module configurations: a small suppression unit covering 3–5 bands, a medium unit for 6–7–8, and a large unit for 9–10. The products have been codified by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine for operation in the 120–5850 MHz range. More than 500 codified Kvazar complexes are already operating at the front.

"The system provides reliable protection even under the impact of advanced enemy communications systems with high signal-gain," TAF Industries said.

The integration of a new short-range EW system, the Kvazar A, was also demonstrated. The product is designed to protect armoured vehicles and cars from multicopter UAVs and loitering munitions.

"Within a month we plan to show how a passenger car can operate across 10 bands simultaneously. This is important and only became possible thanks to the new antenna and unit design. The basis of our next development, which we will also demonstrate, is DDS, a digital jammer and it will be used for intelligent, directional jamming," said Maksym Teftul, head of EW at TAF Industries.

The company also unveiled a portable spectrum analyser, the TL Spectrum — an EW tester for rapid checks of module functionality.

"With TL Spectrum, our team at TAF Industries wants to change how EW performance is verified. There are plenty of stories when, as the guys say, they just cross themselves and drive on, the EW seems to be buzzing, and that’s it. No further checks. That’s why we’re launching TL Spectrum into mass production in two variants for frequencies from 360 to 2700 MHz," said Maksym Teftul.

TL Spectrum makes it possible, within seconds, to see whether the EW system is operating across the full band or whether a module has failed.

Another solution is an analogue video-channel detection tool with a wide operating range.

"The TAF Industries solution operates in the 500–6000 MHz range and sweeps all channels in 10 seconds. Accordingly, if any channels within this spectrum are added, you will be notified and have time to respond to the threat. Yes, the solution isn’t pocket-sized and technically requires a Starlink connection, but it meets the military’s needs," a company representative emphasized.

TAF Industries is currently cooperating on detection with the Main Directorate of Electronic and Cyber Warfare of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are developing a solution that will allow users, via the company’s platform, to remotely switch on an EW asset or a group of EW systems straight from headquarters, in line with the frequency identified by the EW service," the company said.

The platform in question is the Kvazar EW control panel — TL Control. It enables users to:

manage a group of EW systems remotely from a mobile device or PC via Starlink;

switch individual EW modules on and off;

monitor device voltage and battery charge remotely.

About the company

TAF Industries is a leading mil-tech company focused on developing and manufacturing defence technologies. Since 2023, the company has been delivering solutions to enhance combat advantage and protect the lives of service members and civilians.

The enterprise operates its own R&D centre, a network of production sites, and an in-house engineering team.

TAF Industries currently produces over 30 products, most of which are certified by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Its portfolio includes strike drones, reconnaissance systems, relay-carrier platforms, electronic warfare systems, remote-control solutions, and AI-enabled capabilities. Monthly output reaches up to 80,000 FPV drones, over 100 EW systems, and more than 1,000 units of auxiliary equipment for them.