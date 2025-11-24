Ukrainian Armor successfully tests Protector UGV

Drone Industry

Ukrainian Armor LLC has successfully tested the Protector unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) equipped with the integrated Tavriia-12.7 remotely controlled combat module.

The company’s press service reported this.

Ukrainian Armor CEO Vladyslav Belbas said the tests included live firing at various ranges and in different modes.

"We posted good results both during static firing and while firing on the move at different distances," he noted.

According to the company’s director, integrating a remotely controlled combat module turns the ground complex into a fully fledged combat unit.

: "The main mission of the Protector UGV with the Tavriia combat module is to save our soldiers’ lives as much as possible. The uncrewed platform is controlled remotely, allowing operators to carry out missions from a safe location, while the combat module engages targets at a distance," Belbas explained.

The Tavriia-12.7 combat module is a remotely controlled turret armed with a 12.7-mm Browning M2 machine gun and fitted with a digital weapons control system. It is designed to observe, detect and engage ground targets (armored vehicles, transport vehicles, personnel, etc.) and aerial targets (helicopters, UAVs, etc.).