Zelenskyy signs laws expanding benefits for importing drone components

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two laws amending the Tax Code and the Customs Code that expand the system of benefits for drone manufacturers.

The relevant draft laws, No. 14169 and No. 14170, were returned with the president’s signature on December 24, according to the parliament’s website.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted these laws on December 4.

They allow components to be imported without paying customs duty or VAT not only for production and repair, but also for the modernization of drones.

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In addition, these laws are expected to simplify customs procedures for defense enterprises, regulate changes in the intended use of imported goods, and extend the benefits to equipment that was lost or destroyed during testing or in combat use.

It is expected that these changes will reduce the production cost of domestically made drones, enable enterprises to obtain components faster and invest resources immediately into production, and thus accelerate the supply of modern technological solutions to the Defense Forces.

Read more in a column by Snake Island Institute analyst Artur Savchii for Business Censor: "A step in the right direction: How the new law will simplify the production of components for drones."