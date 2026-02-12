Kamikaze drone from Shadow unit with heavy high-explosive charge destroyed house with occupiers inside

Operators of the Shadow aerial reconnaissance unit continue to demonstrate that no shelter can save Russian invaders from retribution. According to Censor.NET, footage of precision and powerful strikes on enemy positions has appeared online.

The video shows a series of strikes on the occupiers' locations.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the operation:

Heavy explosive: One of the kamikaze drones used was equipped with a reinforced explosive charge designed to destroy capital structures.

Result of the strike: After the drone flew precisely into the window of the building, a powerful explosion occurred, which literally "collapsed" the house. The building where the occupiers were hiding was completely demolished into construction debris along with the personnel.

Systematic work: In addition to completely destroying the main target, Shadow operators launched a series of strikes on neighbouring shelters, driving the enemy out of private buildings, which they had turned into a fortified area.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian air defence: USF fighters destroyed three "Tor-M2" air defence systems and one "Osa" air defence system in occupied territories. VIDEO

See also: SIGNUM battalion drones destroyed occupiers' self-propelled artillery in the Lyman direction. VIDEO