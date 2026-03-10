Inflation accelerated in February, prices rose by 7.6% over year. What increased the most?. INFOGRAPHICS

Inflation in Ukraine stood at 1% in February this year, the highest monthly figure since May last year.

In annual terms, compared with February last year, prices rose by 7.6%, the State Statistics Service reported.

"Inflation in the consumer market in February 2026 compared with January amounted to 1%, and compared with February 2025 to 7.6%. Core inflation in February 2026 compared with January amounted to 0.7%, and compared with February 2025 to 7%," the statement said.

Food prices

According to the State Statistics Service, prices for food products and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.4% in February.

Vegetables posted the sharpest increase, up 13%. Prices for fruit, processed grain products, eggs, fish and fish products, bread, pasta, sunflower oil, beef, milk, and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 6.1% to 0.4%.

Compared with last year, the biggest price increases were recorded for eggs, up 32.4%, fruit, up 21.9%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, up 16.6%.

Compared with January prices, poultry meat, pork, sugar, butter, lard, fermented dairy products and cheese fell by 4.1% to 0.3%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products rose by 1.2%, due to a 1.6% increase in tobacco prices.

Prices for non-food products and services

At the same time, clothing and footwear became cheaper by 2.7%, including clothing by 3% and footwear by 2.2%.

Transport prices rose by 1.4%, mainly due to a 3.3% increase in fuel and lubricants prices. Rail passenger transport fares fell by 2.2%.

In the communications sector, prices rose by 5.2%, due to a 9.1% increase in mobile communications tariffs.

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According to the State Statistics Service, inflation in January this year accelerated to 0.7%. In particular, prices for food products and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.8% over the month, while vegetables posted the sharpest increase (14.7%).

As reported, due to Iran’s ban on exports of its food products, prices may rise for pistachio cakes, Dubai chocolate, and dried fruits, as well as for pistachios, dates, raisins, and exotic fruits.