Blackout schedules for households brought back due to worsening weather, Ukrenergo says

Despite earlier forecasts, on Wednesday, 18 March, power restriction schedules (for industrial customers) and hourly blackout schedules for households were imposed in all regions of Ukraine.

Emergency outages were introduced in some regions, the press service of the national power grid operator Ukrenergo reported.

"The reason for the restrictions is the aftermath of previous Russian missile and drone attacks. Another factor is rising electricity consumption due to the low efficiency of solar power plants and falling air temperatures," the company explained.

Ukrenergo added that the emergency outages would be cancelled once the situation in the power system stabilises.

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As reported, the day before, Ukrenergo had forecast that blackout schedules for households would not be applied on March 18, while power restriction schedules for industrial customers would only be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.