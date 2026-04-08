Why power outage schedules returned: Ukrenergo explains reasons

The main reason for the introduction of hourly power outage schedules for the population remains the capacity deficit in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling.

However, a number of other factors also influence spring power outages, reported the press service of the power system operator NPC Ukrenergo.

The company also listed the factors currently affecting the situation in the energy system:

the use of electric heaters due to significant temperature fluctuations, which creates additional load on the power grid;

the withdrawal of nuclear power plant units for planned repairs, which reduces the available capacity of domestic generation;

a decrease in generation at combined heat and power (CHP) plants, as only a small portion of them can produce electricity without heat;

a reduction in electricity imports due to the price situation in the markets of Ukraine and neighboring EU states;

an increase in the efficiency of solar power plants, but only in clear weather;

and continued Russian attacks on generation facilities as well as transmission and distribution networks.

"Taking everything into account, the need for restrictive measures, unfortunately, arises periodically," Ukrenergo explained.

The company urged users to consume electricity according to recommendations regarding active energy consumption hours and limits on the use of high-power electrical appliances

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As reported, on Wednesday, 8 April, Ukrenergo announced the implementation of electricity consumption restrictions across Ukraine.

In particular, power restriction schedules for industry will be in force from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. And from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., hourly power cut schedules were applied to all categories of consumers.