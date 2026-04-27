Ukraine and Norway launch joint production of mid-strike drones – Ministry of Defense

Drone Industry

Ukraine and Norway are launching their first joint production of Ukrainian drones, under which several thousand mid-strike drones are to be manufactured in Norway. All equipment produced as part of the project will be handed over to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence’s press service.

The project will be funded by the Norwegian side using additional funds allocated on top of the previously planned $7 billion in defense support for Ukraine in 2026.

The relevant agreement was signed in Kyiv by Norwegian Ambassador to Ukraine Lars Ragnar Aalerud Hansen and Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Serhii Boiev.

The agreement opens up opportunities to scale up the production of Ukrainian defense technologies that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, as well as to strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries.

In 2026, Norway plans to allocate more than $1.5 billion to purchase Ukrainian weapons for the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

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The first drones produced under the project are expected to be transferred to Ukraine by this summer. The agreement also provides for expanded industrial cooperation between the countries, including joint research.

As a reminder, in March, Norway provided Ukraine with $200 million in budget support under the World Bank’s PEACE project.

As reported, in 2025, Ukraine overtook Saudi Arabia and ranked seventh in the world in terms of military spending.