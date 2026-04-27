Poland to build "drone fleet" based on Ukraine’s experience – Tusk

Drone Industry

Poland plans to establish a "drone fleet" based on Ukrainian experience and technology. Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to effectively defend its territory, borders, freedom and independence, and its experience has become an important benchmark for many countries around the world, including in the Middle East.

This was stated by the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, during the opening of the conference "On the Road to the URC (Ukraine Recovery Conference). Security and the Defence Dimension" in Rzeszów on 27 April, reports "Ukrinform".

Tusk emphasised that Ukraine provides Europe with "invaluable experience of modern warfare that goes beyond traditional notions".

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"That is why today we are talking about including the security and defense dimension in the recovery process, because there will be no recovery of Ukraine without security. Only a secure Ukraine, Poland and Europe will be able to implement this large-scale project. And we clearly understand what we can gain from Ukraine," the head of the Polish government explained.

He stressed that Ukraine has already demonstrated its expertise in the field of drone technology.

"Ukraine has already proven its unique expertise in this area. And I am pleased to announce that Poland’s plan to create a ‘drone fleet’ will also be implemented with the involvement of Ukrainian technologies and experience. We will invest joint European and Polish funds in this, and we will also use Ukrainian competencies. Our goal is to ensure the security of airspace in the future," Tusk said.

He added that Poland is already beginning to implement this project.

"Poland must have a modern drone army — not only to help Ukraine, but also to guarantee the security of its own citizens," the Polish prime minister concluded.

As reported, Kyiv and Warsaw plan to develop a "Polish model" of cooperation ahead of the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine (URC 2026), which will take place in late June in Gdańsk, after which the first contracts in the defence-industrial sector are expected to be signed.