Defense Procurement Agency orders drones worth 2.5 billion: which UAVs were contracted?

Drone Industry

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed contracts for the supply of drones worth a total of UAH 2.46 billion over April 20–24, following tender results.

This is evidenced by data from the Prozorro system, as reported by Nashi Groshi.

Procurements were carried out through framework agreements; therefore, information about suppliers and delivery timelines is not disclosed. Total savings from the tenders currently amount to UAH 103.84 million, while some lots are still at the contract signing stage.

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A total of 14,125 drones have been contracted as part of the procurement:

5,800 Matrice 4T kits worth UAH 1.14 billion — priced at UAH 192,485–202,822 per kit. According to Hotline.ua data as of April 26, the market price is UAH 183,308, while the average price in Prozorro in 2026 is UAH 186,736.

5,500 Matrice 4E kits worth UAH 825.06 million — priced at UAH 143,000–152,900 per kit. The market price is UAH 148,496, while the average in Prozorro this year is UAH 144,488.

1,825 Autel Evo Max 4T kits worth UAH 274.64 million — priced at UAH 147,380–152,000 per kit. The market price is UAH 161,754, while the average in Prozorro is UAH 153,469.

1,000 Autel Evo Max 4N kits worth UAH 219 million — priced at UAH 219,000 per kit. The market price is UAH 246,685, while the average in Prozorro is UAH 239,319.

As reported, the Procurement Department of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection signed eight contracts in April for the supply of DJI Matrice 4T quadcopters worth a total of UAH 385.91 million.

As part of these procurements, 2,300 DJI Matrice 4T drones were ordered in standard configuration, including the quadcopter itself with a memory card, controller, battery, three pairs of propellers, charging station, cables, a hard transport case, and an instruction manual.

It is recalled that the Defense Procurement Agency will undergo a functional audit to be conducted by the International Board of Auditors for NATO. The inspection will be carried out in several stages and will cover all key processes — from procurement planning and contract conclusion to monitoring their execution and internal management procedures.