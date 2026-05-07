Ukraine is shaping new trends in global defense industry, export prospects exist – Zhumadilov

Global arms manufacturers are increasingly taking Ukraine’s wartime experience into account, adapting their production approaches to solutions used on the front line in Ukraine that have already proven effective in combat conditions.

Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), said this on the sidelines of the SAHA 2026 international defense exhibition in Istanbul, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian wartime experience influences global defense market

"Trends show that this is no longer just a Ukrainian story, but in fact a global one. At SAHA 2026, we see that the whole world, including Turkey, is looking at what is trending in Ukraine, what is actually being used on the front line. They are adjusting their production, research and development plans accordingly," Zhumadilov said.

According to him, demand is currently emerging in the global defence market for mass-produced, rapid and relatively inexpensive solutions.

"What are the trends? Less human involvement in delivering guided and controlled kinetic strikes against the enemy. This includes everything related to drones and systems for their effective use. For the most part, we are talking about weapons that should be cheap, that can be produced in large quantities and produced quickly. Ukraine is shaping this trend for the arms market worldwide," Zhumadilov explained.

Prospects for exports of domestically produced weapons

The head of the Defense Procurement Agency also commented on exports of products made by Ukraine’s defense industry.

"Exports of goods are currently possible, but their administration is indeed not simple. The state is working to simplify this. To introduce an algorithm that will operate in a semi-automatic mode and clearly determine everything that the Defense Forces do not need and that can be released for export," Zhumadilov stressed.

He added that technology exports have already been allowed, including under the president’s Build with Ukraine initiative.

"This is about the possibility of inviting any Ukrainian technology company to launch production in another country. This initiative provides that part of the products (80-90%) returns to Ukraine for use by the Defense Forces," the DPA head explained.

Zhumadilov also highlighted the high competitiveness of Ukrainian defence products:

"Ukrainian products are highly competitive. There are certain segments where, I would say, there is no real competition for Ukrainian products. Ukraine has something to demonstrate in other areas as well. And this is thanks to the fact that over the past four years, we have managed to develop our capabilities," he added.

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As reported, the Ministry of Defense state enterprise Defense Procurement Agency concluded contracts for the supply of drones worth a total of UAH 2.46 billion between April 20 and 24 following tenders.

As a reminder, the Defense Procurement Agency will undergo a functional audit conducted by the NATO International Board of Auditors. The review will take place in several stages and cover all key processes, from procurement planning and contract signing to monitoring their implementation and internal management procedures.