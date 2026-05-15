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News Shelling of Kyiv
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Explosions were heard in Kyiv: Air defense systems are working against Russian UAVs

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on May 15: what is known?

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The Air Force reported the presence of UAVs over the capital. At the same time, explosions were heard in the city.

"Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs on the left bank of the capital," said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

See more: Strike on Zaporizhzhia: enemy struck industrial facility, leaving one dead and several injured. PHOTOS

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