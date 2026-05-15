Explosions were heard in Kyiv: Air defense systems are working against Russian UAVs

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The Air Force reported the presence of UAVs over the capital. At the same time, explosions were heard in the city.

"Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs on the left bank of the capital," said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

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