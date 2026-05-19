Defense Ministry codifies and approves new Ukrainian Armor unmanned system for use

Drone Industry

The UB82D unmanned aerial system has been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This unmanned system, produced by Ukrainian Armor, is designed to strike enemy personnel, unarmored vehicles, and fire assets from the air, the company said.

The system is based on the UB82D FPV drone on a 10-inch frame with an integrated 82mm mortar round. The platform combines the warhead and control system into a single system, allowing it to be used without additional equipment.

"This is already the second drone with an integrated warhead developed by our company. The first was a drone based on a 60mm mortar round, which is being successfully used by the military thanks to its speed and ease of use. The UB82D is a drone with a larger warhead, but with the same logic of use. The military will now have greater firepower, range and flight speed," said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor LLC.

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The UB82D unmanned aerial system includes 250 UB82D UAVs, a ground control station, a remote antenna, a controller, a case with a monitor and a repeater, as well as a charger.

The UB82D unmanned aerial system is already available for direct contracting and will soon appear on the DOT-Chain and Brave1 Market platforms under the eBaly and Defence programs.

As Business Censor previously reported, a member of the Brave1 cluster has created the first Ukrainian guided aerial bomb, which has already passed the necessary tests and is ready for combat use. According to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, development of the munition took 17 months.