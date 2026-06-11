SkyFall presents Vampire, P1-SUN, and Shrike unmanned systems at Europe’s largest exhibition, ILA Berlin Air Show 2026. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

Ukrainian defence technology company SkyFall took part in ILA Berlin Air Show 2026, Europe’s largest aerospace exhibition and one of the world’s key platforms for showcasing the latest aviation and defence technologies.

During the exhibition, SkyFall conducted demonstration flights of its unmanned systems — the Vampire heavy bomber and the P1-SUN interceptor drone. The demonstration was attended by delegations from Germany, Sweden, and Finland, representatives of the European Commission, as well as military officials and defence industry specialists from European and NATO countries.

During the flight programme, Vampire carried out a series of demonstration flights in various use scenarios — from cargo delivery to specialised missions in complex operational conditions.

The company’s stand also featured Shrike FPV drones in various modifications, P1-SUN interceptors, communication systems, and other SkyFall developments created on the basis of real combat experience and continuous analysis of the needs of the modern battlefield.

ILA Berlin is one of the world’s largest aerospace exhibitions, bringing together leading manufacturers of aircraft, space systems, and defence technologies. Participants in this year’s event include Airbus, Rheinmetall, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Leonardo, and other global leaders in the aerospace and defence industries.

About SkyFall

SkyFall is a Ukrainian defence technology company. It is the developer and manufacturer of the legendary Vampire drones — bomber drones that the enemy nicknamed Baba Yaga and that became the most effective asset on the front line in 2025 and the backbone of the unmanned force of the Ukrainian military. The company also produces Shrike FPV drones, P1-SUN Shahed interceptors, communication systems, and components — high-tech engineering solutions that operate effectively on the front line. Using SkyFall drones, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed enemy manpower and equipment worth tens of billions of dollars.