Octopus-100 interceptor from TAF Industries already available for orders for frontline needs. INFOGRAPHICS

Drone Industry

TAF Industries has announced the launch of orders by military units for the Octopus-100 interceptor drone for further combat use.

This was reported to Censor.NET's Drone Industry project by the company, which is the official licensee of this development. The Octopus-100 interceptor drone against jet-powered Shaheds is a development of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Octopus-100 can currently be ordered and received within an accelerated timeframe, without waiting for production, as the company has warehouse stock of this product. The availability of logistics expertise has made it possible to build reliable supply chains for components.

The product can be purchased both through the company's website and via Brave1 Market. The price of one unit is UAH 117,000, while the price of a set with 10 drones and all the necessary equipment for operation is UAH 1,574,000.

"At present, a batch of Octopus-100 interceptors has been tested by our team and handed over to military units for combat use. So we have launched serial production. However, we are not simply scaling up the Defense Ministry's development, but are also significantly improving the product's design and tactical and technical characteristics. Thanks to our existing experience in developing and manufacturing UAVs, we have managed to increase the speed of this interceptor by more than 20%," said TAF Industries CEO Volodymyr Zinovskyi.

TAF Industries has also improved the product's aerodynamics by replacing the battery and motors and improving the propeller design.

Octopus-100 is one of the most effective interceptors on the Ukrainian market, designed to destroy jet-powered Shaheds and other aerial targets at high speeds, including at night. This drone can operate under electronic warfare conditions and protect important facilities from UAV attacks.

An experienced pilot needs a few days to learn to fly the Octopus-100, while a beginner must first master the basics of FPV drone control. However, working with such interceptor drones as part of a mobile fire group (MFG) and interacting with detection specialists takes about a month.

The launch of mobile air defense groups to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities will be supported by the CRITICALLY PROTECTED project from the ARMADA Association, which TAF Industries has backed. The Octopus-100 from TAF Industries is already available for orders/, both for frontline needs and to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities and support air defense.